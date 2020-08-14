Classroom, Health and Human Development building
Classrooms have been organized to accommodate social distancing, with tape blocking off seats that are not six feet apart on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 in the Health and Human Development Building. 

 Lindsey Toomer

Some students may find their class locations continuing to change until the first day of the fall 2020 semester on Aug. 24.

Penn State spokesman Wyatt Dubois said locations changes happen for a variety of reasons, including the opening of a better suited classroom space. However, Dubois said most classes are not changing.

The university sought all classroom locations, whether they were in-person or online, to be official by July, though students should continue to check LionPath before the semester begins for any potential changes.

