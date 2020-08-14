Some students may find their class locations continuing to change until the first day of the fall 2020 semester on Aug. 24.

Penn State spokesman Wyatt Dubois said locations changes happen for a variety of reasons, including the opening of a better suited classroom space. However, Dubois said most classes are not changing.

The university sought all classroom locations, whether they were in-person or online, to be official by July, though students should continue to check LionPath before the semester begins for any potential changes.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Pattee and Paterno Libraries will reopen with limited hours and spaces available Penn State has announced some University Park Libraries will reopen on Aug. 24 with "service…