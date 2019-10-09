Transgender actor and comedian Zach Barack — who played Zach Cooper in "Spider-Man: Far From Home" — spoke at 6:00 p.m. on Oct. 8 in Freeman Auditorium for Penn State's LGBTQ History Month.

Barack is Marvel’s first transgender cast member to come out.

Barack said he knew he was gay and different at a young age. At bat mitzvahs and parties, he would dance "like a boy" and tell people his name was Scott.

When Barack was his high school, he attended an all girls school. He played the boy characters in school theater productions, which is what helped him understand who he was.

“I played Willard in 'Footloose' because he can’t dance and I can’t either,” Barack said. “When I looked in the mirror after all the boy-like makeup was put on me, I realized I wanted to look like this all the time — the theater liberated me.”

He explained how his upbringing wasn’t the easiest, emphasizing the fact that he had to confront societal norms with his identity.

“I felt a lot of guilt and turmoil because my mom had three sons and me,” Barack said. “I knew she always wanted a girl and I didn’t know how to tell her.”

Barack’s mother was an alcoholic, but has been sober for seven years and is an “amazing mother," Barack said.

He recalled one time when he told his mom about his transgender identity, she was so intoxicated she couldn’t remember what he had told her.

Barack has dealt with and is still dealing with his own obstacles. When he came out — toward the end of high school — he was dealing with trauma, depression and the fact that he felt alone in his “queerness.”

“I could be queer quietly in public and loudly alone,” Barack said.

Many Penn State students, including Megan Magee, think this reality needs to change.

“It’s 2019, this stuff is really normal now but sometimes we still have the same unaccepting thoughts,” Magee (junior-journalism) said.

While the Marvel movie was being filmed in Europe, Barack struggled with not letting his identity get in the way of work — however, he said this only amplified the isolation he had always felt.

When he got back, he vowed to not keep his identity separate from the world.

Tierney Smith, a fan of Marvel movies and of Barack, discussed how moving his speech was.

“I was so excited to hear what he had to say and it was so inspiring,” Smith (junior-biobehavioral health) said. “Penn State does a really good job about being progressive, but these types of talks are so important so people can understand.”

Barack thanked everyone who has supported him and hopes he can overcome all the battles he still has left to fight.

“Between all the bad, there was good in those years, and I’m sorry I didn’t get to show you guys that side as much tonight,” Barack said. “Thank you guys for listening to me talk because this is truly therapy for me.”