Initiatives to combat student poverty and the installation of "Mondays with McKinney" were the highlights of the Oct. 9 session of the University Park Undergraduate Association.

This week’s meeting opened with a special presentation by Tim Balliett from the Center for Character, Conscience, and Public Purpose. He is a director from the center, which focuses on civil discourse and issues related to poverty in State College and on the University Park campus.

He presented statistics about homelessness and poverty among students on campus and discussed the ways Project Care and the Lion Pantry are resources for those struggling students.

The bill, entitled Funding for Financial Resources Education and Efforts Week, was introduced first. Previously known as Student Poverty Awareness Week, FREE Week hopes to remove the stigma around student poverty and alleviate financial stress on students.

UPUA will hold a donation drive and volunteer at the Professional Attire Closet, Lion’s Pantry. A dinner will also be hosted at Abba Java, with remarks by Balliet.

The bill passed 36-0-1, with an abstain by at-large representative Tyler Akers. A total of $450 will be funded toward the dinner and rental of Abba Java’s Kitchen and Dining Area.

The only resolution to meet the floor supported the initiative “Mondays with McKinney.” Similar to the 13th Assembly’s “Eatin’ with Heaton,” this campaign will hold events monthly around campus to encourage dialogue with UPUA President Laura McKinney regarding health and wellness.

Additionally, the talks hope to increase engagement among the student body and UPUA. The resolution passed unanimously.

The first “Mondays with McKinney” will be held in Findlay Commons to reach out to as many freshmen as possible. Food from Roots Natural Kitchen will be served.

