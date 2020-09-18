Penn State will host a town hall on Sept. 23 at 3 p.m to address any questions faculty and staff may have about the university's response to the coronavirus pandemic and the return to campus.

Penn State President and Vice President, Eric Barron and Nick Jones will be in attendance. Dr. Kevin Black, interim dean of the College of Medicine, Lorraine Goff, Vice President of Human Resources and Kelly Wolgast, director of Penn State’s COVID-19 Operations Control Center will also be included.

Faculty and staff members with specific questions regarding their own circumstances should contact their supervisors or human resource representatives, according to the univeristy. The panel at the town hall will only be taking general questions.

Questions faculty and staff may have can be anonamyously submitted here.

The event can be streamed here and will be archived for later viewing.

