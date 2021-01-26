U.S. News and World Report released their annual rankings of online learning programs on Tuesday, and Penn State’s World Campus was ranked in the top 10 of programs across the country.

According to Penn State News, this is the fifth year in a row World Campus has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report.

World Campus received six top 10 rankings, which is more than any other institution, with awards ranging from engineering to business.

Penn State was ranked No. 4 in online graduate engineering, No. 7 in graduate education and online MBA programs and No. 8 in computer IT.

The university also cracked the top 10 in online bachelors programs and non-MBA graduate business programs, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Additionally, Penn State World Campus ranked in the top 10 in the field of business, engineering, graduate education and computer IT in programs for veteran students.

The U.S. News and World Report list also included rankings for specialty areas, such as psychology, which Penn State was recognized in as well.