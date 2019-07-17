Penn State President Eric Barron was the third-highest paid public university chief executive in 2018, according to a recent report by The Chronicle of Higher Education.

Barron earned a total compensation of $1,834,364 last year. Data from past years indicate that is the highest salary ever earned by a Penn State president.

The only two public university executives to beat out Barron were former University of Texas Chancellor William McRaven and Texas A&M University President Michael Young, who earned $2,578,609 and $1,893,740, respectively. The report included data on over 1,400 chief executives in the country.

To put Barron's compensation in perspective, it equates to 99.4 percent of Penn State students' in-state tuition for the 2018-2019 academic year.

According to the report, Barron's salary increased significantly last year compared to previous years. Data from both the 2016-2017 and 2015-2016 fiscal years indicate Barron earned nearly $800,000 less than he did in 2018.

During the 2016-2017 fiscal year, Barron was the 11th-highest paid public university executive.

Barron's high pay in 2018 is due to the hefty "bonus pay" Barron earned that year, which was detailed in the report.

Barron's base salary has hovered at about $800,000 since the beginning of his presidency. In 2018, the report says he earned $1 million in bonus pay.

This is significantly more than the bonus pay earned during the 2016-2017 and 2015-2016 fiscal years, in which Barron earned $200,000 and $224,000, respectively.

When both public and private institutions are accounted for, Barron was the 13th-highest paid executive in the country last year. The overall highest paid executive was former Baylor University President Kenneth Starr, who earned $4,946,996.

The Chronicle of Higher Education's data goes back to the 2009-2010 fiscal year. Since then, a Penn State president has been the highest-earning public university president twice.

During the 2011-2012 fiscal year, former President Graham Spanier topped the list, earning $2,824,164. In 2011, Spanier resigned from Penn State after news of the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse case shattered the university.

Former President Rodney Erickson topped the list during the 2013-2014 fiscal year with $1,494,603 in earnings. Erickson, who took over from Spanier in November 2011, retired from the presidency in June 2014.