After graduating from Penn State Abington in 2019, alumnae Alexis Akarolo and Zelnnetta Clark were not sure which direction their lives would take next — until approximately one year later when they came together to start their own nonprofit, called “Rebuild the Block.”

Akarolo and Clark said Rebuild the Block started as a GoFundMe page in light of the incidents of looting that occurred in multiple Minneapolis businesses after the police-involved death of George Floyd on May 25.

Clark said Black-owned businesses face a multitude of difficulties just getting started, which were only heightened after the looting incidents provided further set-backs. Considering the coronavirus pandemic was already impacting businesses — especially, small, Black-owned ones — Clark said she and Akarolo knew they had to do something to help this community get back on its feet.

Wishing to take action with their idea, Akarolo started the GoFundMe page (https://www.gofundme.com/f/rebuild-the-block-4-black-owned-small-businesses) on May 31.

Within three days, Akarolo said the GoFundMe had received a surprisingly strong response from individuals wanting to help the Black-owned business community. Seeing how quickly the fund had gained attention, Akarolo proposed that they pursue the cause with full force by starting a nonprofit and accepting donations that way instead.

Approximately two weeks later, on June 12, Rebuild the Block was launched as an official nonprofit and the co-founders began working to advance their efforts, with Akarolo as CEO and Clark as COO.

Having graduated with degrees in business management and psychological and social science, respectively, Akarolo and Clark said they feel their skill sets collaborate well in growing and operating the nonprofit. To build on their expertise, however, they began designing a team to accompany them.

Being that the team consists of people from across the country, Clark said the group they assembled is well-rounded and diverse — which she believes contributes to the nonprofit’s goal of considering an array of perspectives throughout its operation.

Emphasizing this variety of perspectives, Clark said Rebuild the Block’s mission is intended to shift according to current circumstances, suggestions given to them and needs presented in the Black-owned business community.

“We’re about helping the Black community as a whole,” Clark said. “If a problem arises, we want to offer people the resources and support to get through it.”

No matter which specific direction the nonprofit may take, however, Akarolo said the main goal remains the same.

“Rebuild the Block is about distributing wealth and knowledge to the Black community,” Akarolo said. “We want to help with areas in the Black community that are underserved or overlooked.”

In order to accomplish this, Akarolo said the nonprofit team plans to offer resources including mental health and financial literacy assistance via the Rebuild the Block website (https://www.rebuildtheblock.org/home).

The nonprofit also offers resources and assistance on Instagram @rebuildtheblockcorp, on Twitter @RTBcorp and on LinkedIn.

Additionally, Rebuild the Block has held several fundraising-based events to offer financial assistance to the Black-owned business community. For example, the nonprofit is currently using the donations it has received to offer grants to businesses affected by the pandemic or Minneapolis lootings.

Akarolo said she thinks having a nonprofit like Rebuild the Block is key in showing respect toward and carrying on the efforts of influential Black individuals from history.

“It’s important to the younger Black generation that we have a responsibility to acknowledge and honor the people who came before us and gave us the rights we have today,” she said.

According to Clark, some of the businesses that have received the grants include Intriguing Hair, a hair extension service in Boston, and The Blaxican Food Truck and Restaurant in Atlanta.

Also among these is Pink Social Strategies — a Philadelphia-based corporate events company that aims to help small businesses and start-ups by organizing events for community outreach, customer appreciation, product launches or internal staff interaction.

Founder and CEO of Pink Social Strategies April Burks said her husband came across Rebuild the Block’s financial assistance opportunity a few months ago and decided to apply for one of the grants.

Burks said Pink Social Strategies has not received as much business, seeing as in-person company events are not permitted under current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Because of this, Burks said it is important that she acquires the funding to increase her business’s online presence and arrange virtual events — which she said typically require more expensive software.

In order to adjust to these needs, Burks applied for a grant from Rebuild the Block and soon received word that Pink Social Strategies had earned one. Burks said the funds were transferred to her “quickly and easily,” allowing her to cover several expenses.

With the grant from the nonprofit, Burks said she was able to hire back one of her contractors, pay her taxes and participate in a branding photoshoot to increase the quality of her social media and website presence.

“Me being able to allot some of those [funds] to make changes to my branding will help me stay active online,” Burks said, adding that this is now crucial since the pandemic is preventing people from doing this in person.

Since the nonprofit’s grant helped her pay her taxes on time, Burks said she has a good record that will set her up to receive state funding in the future. She added this also assisted with her health insurance, which she said is particularly important during the pandemic.

Burks said she appreciated the fact that the nonprofit wanted to aid businesses that some might overlook or not see as important, especially because of the challenges presented to companies by the pandemic and looting incidents.

“As a Black woman entrepreneur, it is very special to me that during a pandemic and racial equality movement, they made a grant specifically to help people from their own community,” Burks said.

Akarolo said becoming an official nonprofit during both the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement was not always easy for her and Clark, particularly when the GoFundMe was just taking off.

“We wanted people to see us as legitimate and that we really wanted to help them,” she said.

With time and patience, however, Akarolo said Rebuild the Block was able to build its social media, assemble its team and get to a place where it could increase its impact. Clark added she is glad they were able to do this when the Black-owned business community was in special need of it.

“It was something that was needed during the time, and I think people really wanted to do something to help their communities,” Clark said.

To continue the nonprofit’s mission — with particular focus on start-up businesses — Rebuild the Block will host a “Start Up September” theme next month.

To kick off the month, the nonprofit is organizing a raffle where participants have the chance to receive a logo service, LLC service, Macbook Pro or website development assistance, depending on the amount of money they donate.

The raffle started Aug. 10 and will close at noon Friday, Aug. 21. The winners will be randomly selected on Instagram Live at noon on Saturday, Aug. 22, and additional information about “Start Up September” will be announced in the coming weeks, according to Akarolo.

Knowing what Rebuild the Block has accomplished in its first few months of operation, Clark said she is “enamoured” with their progress and excitedly anticipating whatever the future holds.

“Who would’ve thought that just last year we were graduating college and figuring out what to do with our lives, and now we are co-founders of a nonprofit, and we’re only 23,” she said. “You’re never too small to do anything.”

