A petition in support of resuming in-person instruction at Penn State for the fall 2020 semester has obtained nearly 210 signatures as of Monday morning.

Created by a user entitled “E M” on Friday, July 17, individuals expressed support for the university’s previously-released “Back to State” plan despite other student groups opposing the idea, according to the petition description.

The petition, created on change.org, featured comments from signatories urging for in-person instruction.

