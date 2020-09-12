Penn State police will host "Walk with a Cop" events next week to engage the community with law enforcement officers, according to a press release.

“Walk with a Cop” will take place on Sept. 14 and 15, is an opportunity for students and community members to go on a 15 to 30 minute walk with a university police officer and ask questions about law enforcement or anything concerning public safety.

“This provides an opportunity for Officer Stevick to engage with the community while answering their questions about law enforcement, public safety and more,” Jenn Cruden, university police public information officer, said via email.

Those interested may contact Officer Shelly Stevick at ses164@psu.edu to sign up. Those who attend should meet at the Eisenhower Parking Deck in the police station lobby.