Penn State has created an online portal — You@PSU — to help students find information and resources surrounding the pillars of “Succeed, Thrive, and Matter.”

Its goals are to help students manage remote learning, stay connected with classmates, and reduce any anxieties or worries amid the coronavirus.

Students create a profile when logging into the portal, where they will set their goals and take a questionnaire to help personalize the experience pertaining to each individual student's needs. This personal information is completely private.

The three pillars all have different focuses. "Succeed" details academics, career goals, success, professional development and leadership. "Thrive" revolves around helping students with their physical, mental and emotional health, and assists students with things such as sleep, stress management, nutrition, fitness and sexuality. "Matter" centers in on helping students stay involved in clubs, relationships, volunteering and making friends.

Although it was created because of the coronavirus pandemic, Penn State plans to keep developing and updating the portal over the next academic year.