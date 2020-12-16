Students Getting on CATA Bus
Students getting on to the bus at the Paterno Library bus stop at Penn State University, as shot on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

 Josie Chen

The Centre Area Transportation Authority announced changes to its services in light of the current winter storm.

According to a press release from CATA, the Blue Loop stopped its services at 2 p.m. on Wednesday and the Red Link stopped operating at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. All services are set to resume tentatively at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

The release added, however, that riders are encouraged to anticipate delays and only use CATA’s services for “essential” purposes.

Further updates on CATA’s services can be found on its website.

Quincey Reese is a news features and investigations reporter for The Daily Collegian. She is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism with a minor in psychology.