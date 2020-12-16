The Centre Area Transportation Authority announced changes to its services in light of the current winter storm.

According to a press release from CATA, the Blue Loop stopped its services at 2 p.m. on Wednesday and the Red Link stopped operating at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. All services are set to resume tentatively at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

The release added, however, that riders are encouraged to anticipate delays and only use CATA’s services for “essential” purposes.

Further updates on CATA’s services can be found on its website.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE