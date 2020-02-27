During its Wednesday meeting, the University Park Undergraduate Association passed legislation to support State College's first pride parade and honor former CAPS therapy dog Luke the Lab.

This summer, Centre LGBTQA Support Network (CLSN) will organize State College's first pride parade on Saturday, June 13. In support of the pride parade, UPUA unanimously passed Resolution #45-14, which commends the CLSN on its work.

Further, the 14th Assembly passed a resolution in honor of Luke the Lab, a Counseling and Psychological Services therapy dog who died earlier this month. Resolution #47-14 commended Luke on his contributions to the university and expressed gratitude to Luke's owner Maggie Doby for sharing Luke with the State College community.

Luke was also recognized as the "Best Boy on Campus" for the academic year.

UPUA additionally passed Bill #28-14, which called for Lyft ride coupons for Penn State students. The Assembly will fund 200, $15 Lyft ride coupons to the University Park Airport from March 5-7. The code for the $15 credit is: UPUASPRING2020.

RELATED

The Assembly also unanimously passed Bill #29-12 that will provide water during Movin' On. UPUA annually allocates money to fund the rental and staffing of a Quench Buggy for the free outdoor concert.

Resolution #46-14, Support of Transitioning Pennsylvania to 100% Renewable Energy by 2050, passed unanimously. UPUA thereby advocates for the passage of PA Senate Bill 360 and PA House Bill 1425.

UPUA student liaison for the State College Borough Council Genevievre Miller, in conjunction with freshman representative Taylor Weekes, is attempting to offer the State College community more cultural foods.

A program to help accomplish this, Eats on the Streets, is set to take place on Locust Lane. A vote on the street closure will take place on March 16 during the State College Borough Council meeting.

Blake Bergey of Fuel Rods also gave a special presentation regarding the possibility of charging kiosks on campus. Bergey said Fuel Rods would use West Virginia University as a model for the number of kiosks needed for University Park.

UPUA is also seeking feedback regarding the CATABus Additional Route Survey.