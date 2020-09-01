Penn State News announced that the University Libraries is getting ready for its annual open house from Monday, Sept. 7, to Friday, Sept. 18.

The fall 2020 Open House will be a virtual event in which students will be asked to complete a series of tasks at their own pace in order to receive a digital badge. They will also answer questions that will be evaluated by the libraries staff and returned before the end of October.

All steps must be verified to earn a badge. Students can send a link to their instructor or take a screenshot of their profile.

"What's different about [the] badge system — compared to a certificate — is that a human has to review each student's submission to complete the evaluation portion of the badge," said Megan Gilpin, Library Learning Services' outreach coordinator and organizer of the open house. "Multiplied by approximately 3,000 students, and you can see that this will take some time!"

In order to get their badge, students have to answer five questions:

How do I read a call number?

What are library guides?

What is LionSearch and how can I use it?

What are course reserves?

How can I get help? Student participation is being encouraged by faculty to gain an overview of the library that helps support those conducting research.