Penn State President Eric Barron joined the presidents of Temple University and the University of Pittsburgh on Wednesday to support mask wearing and other coronavirus mitigation techniques mandated by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, according to a Penn State press release.

Each president wrote statements about the importance of masks and social distancing and praised Wolf and Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine’s recent orders intended to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

“If we are to be successful in our plans to return to teaching, learning and working on our campuses this fall, each one of us must take actions now, based on science and public health practices, to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus,” Barron said, according to the release.

Barron said the university is “finalizing plans” to comply with Wolf’s order, including mask wearing, social distancing and contact tracing.

