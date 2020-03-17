Starting Wednesday, all Penn State University Park library locations will change their hours of operation from noon until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Library users have been encouraged to use the University Libraries’ online services and resources. Online services such as Ask a Librarian will still continue via online chat, text messages, email and phone.

For any library user who is looking to check out physical materials, they are encouraged to submit requests through the “I Want It!” button on the online catalog and must submit the request at least one business day in advance.

An email will be sent when the material is ready to be picked up, and the material will be held at the library lending desk to be picked up until the library resumes normal operations.

The Pattee and Paterno Library will only be accessible through the Curtin Road entrance, all individual library transactions, including the “I Want It!” service, will be done through the Common Services desk on the first floor of the Pattee Library.

The library hours will be reviewed on a regular basis and change depending on the circumstances.

Earlier Tuesday, a letter sent to Universities Libraries Dean Barbara Dewey and Provost Nick Jones by the Penn State Library Faculty Organization Council urged the university to close all library locations to the public at all campuses.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE