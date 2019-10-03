Jake Griggs has multiple leadership positions at Penn State. Yet, when he heard he was nominated for the 2019 Homecoming Court, he said he “could barely believe it.”

Despite being involved with the university for so many years , he said he had never pictured himself as one of the nominees.

Students who are selected for Homecoming Court must be in good academic standing and embody the characteristics of leadership that Penn State prioritizes, and Griggs (senior-management and political science) said he recognizes the value of the opportunity he’s received through his Homecoming nomination.

Griggs has made efforts to become involved on campus over the past four years, noting his work as vice president of the University Park Undergraduate Association.

While Griggs currently serves as UPUA’s vice president, he previously served as its chair of governmental affairs. During his time at UPUA, he has lobbied for student rights on a local and national level.

Just last month, Griggs and other Penn State students met with Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Penn State President Eric Barron to launch Penn State’s biggest solar energy project.

UPUA President Laura McKinney described Griggs as the “most kindhearted and dedicated person” she’s ever worked with.

“The impact [Griggs] has had on this university goes far beyond what anyone would ever see because of his deep humility. I am beyond proud to call him a colleague and further than just that, my very best friend,” McKinney (senior-broadcast journalism) said. “He greatly deserves this impeccable honor to sit on student court, and I can't wait to watch him shine through this whole week and show his Penn State pride as I know he will throughout his whole life."

UPUA Chief of Staff Ben Cutler added Griggs always inspires others to strive for success.

“One of my favorite things about Jake is that he cares so deeply about his friends, this university and Arctic Monkeys,” Cutler said. “I’m excited to see how he continues to excel in his senior year, and then beyond graduation."

Griggs also sits on the Presidential Leadership Academy’s Student Fee Board, and has been a member of the organization since his freshman year.

Looking to the future, Griggs hopes to attend law school after graduating from Penn State in the spring, though he is still uncertain where he will attend.

Despite his busy schedule, Griggs can enjoy some free time he likes to go to the gym, read recreationally and go to the movies.

“I was very surprised,” Griggs said about the nomination. “I always knew about Homecoming, but I never expected to actually be nominated.”

Griggs said he feels especially proud to have been chosen as one of the accomplished students on the court who will receive the privilege of being highlighted by the university through Homecoming.

As the student body heads toward the Homecoming game against Purdue this weekend, Griggs has a positive outlook.

“It’s great to be nominated,” Griggs said. “I’m really glad that I’ll get to have this experience before I graduate.”