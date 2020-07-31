Many questions have been flying since the coronavirus outbreak began, but one stood out. Food service — a key piece of campus life — will have to operate differently, so how will on-campus dining work this semester?

Curtis Chan, manager of internal communications for news and media relations, said Penn State Food Services is aiming to allow some in-person dining in the fall in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“Although in-person dining will be available, it will be limited throughout the fall semester, with tables physically distanced and chairs removed in order to promote a safer eating environment for diners and workers in accordance with federal, state and local health and safety guidelines,” Chan said via email. “However, students will be offered additional dining options, including online ordering and pickup options, as well as grab-and-go meals.”

Chan said safety will be the most important part of the dining experience, which has led to some innovation in regard to how on-campus dining will operate throughout the foreseeable future.

New measures to allow students to eat safely include mobile ordering, pick-up options and “Scan N’ Go” convenience store locations across campus.

“Residential dining hopes to return more services and options for students as conditions improve on campus,” Chan said. “Penn State is committed to providing students with a safe, high-quality dining experience. First-year students will actually see more choices and more service styles available than have been offered in previous years.”

According to Chan, Penn State Food Services will be addressing students’ concerns regarding sanitation and cleaning procedures to promote the public health and safety of the university community.

“Enhanced protocols include — but are not limited to — the use of masks by all guests and staff; increased cleaning of high-touch surfaces and restrooms using an EPA-approved disinfectant; additional hand sanitizer stations; installation of Plexiglas in key areas; mobile ordering; elimination of self-service options… and self-swipe card payments,” Chan said. “All items will be served in disposable containers with pre-packaged silverware, condiments and beverages.”

Alan Arechiga has been pondering whether to attend classes on campus or online this semester. Arechiga said he has been paying attention to rumors of what food service may look like this fall on Penn State Facebook groups.

“I’d like to lean toward the option that is most efficient because I think I’d be fine with whichever,” Arechiga (freshman-mechanical engineering) said. “However, I’d hate it if I had to wait longer to get my food because scheduling is so tight up at the university.”

Arechiga also feels it is risky to be back on campus with such a dense student population.

Taylor Kost has been a Penn State Food Services employee since the first day of her freshman year, so she has seen its growth and general operations change over her time with the university.

While Kost (senior-information science technology) said she is unsure of her own next moves, specifically in regard to her workplace, she does know that dining will look vastly different this fall.

“I’m hoping to see a lot of protocols that will mitigate the risks of spreading the virus, a lot of extra sanitation and social distancing,” Kost said. “I hope there is extra protocols for [personal protective equipment], mask wearing and glove wearing, but I also hope that it can be a somewhat normal experience for the workers and the students.”

