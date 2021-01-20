On Tuesday, Penn State's Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Student Committee held its "Debate Series Round 1: The Rally for Reform" in which students debated the future of the police system in America.

The event was hosted and introduced by Damian Archer, one of Penn State's directors of campus and community events. The event featured members from the Penn State Speech and Debate Society and the Student Restorative Justice Initiative.

According to Archer, the Rally For Reform debate examined two arguments on how to handle mass incarceration. The proposition side argued for reformism while the opposition argued for abolitionism. Each side presented three eight minute speeches and one four minute speech.

The first speaker for the proposition, Divine Lipscomb, argued abolitionism may be dangerous. Lipscomb described the American police system as a "complicated and historically bankrupt social system" and believes a piecemeal approach to reform is most effective.

Lipscomb advocated for restorative justice. According to Lipscomb, restorative justice is defined as "repairs to harm caused by crime through the collaboration of victims of crime, offenders and members of the community."

The proposition referred to restorative justice as it relates to "acts of violence committed by the criminal justice system and communities that are disadvantaged." This includes "oversaturating communities with police officers, neglecting to provide rejuvenating opportunities for individuals and disadvantaged communities, and providing systems for accountability for acts of misconduct by a police officer."

Lipscomb argued that part of the problem can be attributed to a system that leads communities to become disenfranchised, and the abolition of police won't resolve the problems in these communities.

Iman Said also argued for the proposition. Said claimed the arguments for reformism and abolitionism are similar.

According to Said, both sides are arguing different means to the same ends. Her ideal solution is to "take away some of the responsibilities from police officers, which reduces the likelihood that they'll interact with civilians that are dealing with mental health crises or with other problems that are best met by social services and mental health professionals."

Said said abolitionism leaves disadvantaged communities defenseless to patterns of violence and crimes.

"We acknowledge that there are violent people in the world, and there are cases in which we do want armed police officers who do have authority above that of the law," Said said.

To begin the opposition, Azaria Davis referenced the 2014 killing of Eric Garner.

"The cop who killed Eric Garner was wearing a body camera, and he waved at it, because he knew he would never be held accountable," Davis said.

Davis argued that body cameras were supposed to be a positive reform to the police system, but they still don't prevent officers from committing crimes.

"Every reform we have fought for has shown time and time again to not alter police behavior," Davis said. "The police system is designed to be racist and designed to shield racist officers from accountability."

As a proposed replacement for the current American police system, Davis advocated for "unarmed, trained professionals who specialize in an area of the same nature as the call they are being asked to de-escalate with the same level of immunity that a civilian would have."

"What makes a police officer a police officer is a series of systems that allows a group of people who are just as capable of violence and destruction as everyone else to have more authority, power, weapons and immunity than the average citizen will ever have," Davis said.

The opposition argued that abolishing the police does not mean "abolishing a way to solve problems," and a slow reform approach is denying justice to the police system.

Nevin Kara also argued on the side of the opposition. They believe the entire American police system is damaged and must be uprooted.

"It is not just a few bad apples," Kara said. "The entire tree is dead, and we need to unearth it and address the root causes."

Kara believes police funding should be redirected to universal healthcare, housing and education because "policing doesn't reduce crime — having a functional society does."

The first round of the debate series is the second event in a week-long event series for the 36th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Student Commemoration. The virtual debate series will continue throughout January and February.

