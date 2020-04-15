With a little over three weeks left in the semester, some Penn State students’ grades are struggling since moving to online classes.

Daniel Shoemaker said his online classes feel easier than they did on campus, but he still experienced a drop in his grades.

“It’s a lot easier to forget assignments,” Shoemaker (senior-mechanical engineering) said. “A lot of my friends will say, ‘Oh, I forgot we even had to do that.’”

Since students may have more trouble in their courses due to new distractions, they may fear how their final grades will turn out. Penn State’s new spring 2020 grading scale, which gives students the option to change how their grades appear on their transcript, seemed to elicit mixed emotions.

Students can choose to either accept the grade they received, or receive a “satisfactory,” “pass” or “unsatisfactory” mark. Students can change a grade of a C or better to "satisfactory," a D to "pass,” and anything lower can be changed to "no grade designation.”

“I definitely see myself using [the satisfactory grading scale] in at least two of my classes,” Shoemaker said. “I liked my GPA prior to this semester and if I were to take some of the grades that I would probably get from these classes, my GPA would go down quite a few points.”

Natalie Sanchez said most of her professors are very accommodating, but she still plans to use the new grading scale for a few of her classes.

“In order to boost my GPA in the best way possible,” Sanchez (junior- marketing) said, “I’ll keep the classes I get an A or an A-minus in.”

While some students are keen on using the new grading system, others are not so much.

“I’m glad the [new grading] system is optional,” Ethan Benjamin said.

Benjamin (sophomore-education) expects graduate schools and future employers to keep in mind the difficulties of this semester when they are looking at transcripts.

Leah Hummel said she likes the new grading scale. Hummel (sophomore- early childhood education) said she feels it was considerate of the university to provide that flexibility to students, but it is unlikely she will use it herself.

Danielle Ciccel said the new grading scale is a good idea, but she feels comfortable with her grades. She does not plan to use the grading scale.

Some students worry that the system will be abused.

“I’m a little afraid of it,” Jessica Briggs said. “The fact that we could just kind of artificially choose for our GPA to be a 4.0 this semester by only keeping the classes you got As [in], it might make it look a little suspicious for grad schools.”

Some students admitted that rather than missing assignments, their motivation to study is lacking.

Hummel said she finds it more difficult to study at home than on campus, and although some classes are modified to be completed at the students’ pace, finding the drive to get work done is difficult.

Ciccel (freshman-business administration) noted that it was easier to focus on campus, where she could go to a space dedicated to studying, like the library or a commons room.

Going to a library or cafe to get work done is not an option amid the closing of non-life-essential businesses across the country, and Hummel said when she is home, she would rather talk with family or watch television than do work.

Hummel’s solution is to set aside space specifically for studying and putting down her phone to avoid distractions.

Benjamin explained that his motivation to study dropped because most of his exams are now “open notes.”

Benjamin also noted he felt more comfortable in his campus dorm.

“I am now sharing my house with four other people and I can’t control my environment as much,” Benjamin said.

Several students have suggested that some classes are more suited for an online learning platform than others.

Briggs (junior-environmental research management) has taken an online class before — music history.

“I feel like those are better suited to online more than something like environmental science,” Briggs said.

Briggs is also taking a lab course this semester. She said professors are doing their best to supplement the class with videos and graphics, but it is not the same as doing hands-on work.

Benjamin echoed the same way sentiment.

“I definitely feel for the students who are missing out on in-person classes like engineering or maths,” he said.

Many students seem satisfied with the video chat platform most classes have been using to meet online — Zoom.

“It’s been nice to break out and almost feel like we’re in a class setting,” Hummel said. “Getting to see and hear people’s voices and faces and opinions, those have been nice through Zoom.”

Briggs felt that Zoom has a lot of features that make it easier to meet online and interact with her classmates.

“It’s working really well. Most of my classes are through Zoom now,” Briggs said.

As comfortable as she is with Zoom, Briggs hopes that students will be able to return to campus as normal in the fall. She also hopes that this experience will encourage students to participate more in class when they return to campus.

“I know that I’m going to appreciate being in classes with actual people more,” Briggs said.