Penn State Homecoming announced its 2020 schedule of events Tuesday, according to a press release.

Penn State Homecoming is a student-run organization that aims to celebrate tradition and generate pride within the community, according to the release. The organization is made up of student volunteers who produce events for the Homecoming celebration.

Below is a list of events taking place during the Homecoming 2020 program:

Nittany Night at 7 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the HUB-Robeson Center lawn — An in-person viewing of "Casper the Friendly Ghost" and "Halloween Town." Merchandise will be sold at the event.

Virtual Student Programming Association Concert featuring Noah Cyrus at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11 — SPA and Penn State Homecoming will provide a link via social media

Virtual trivia at 10 a.m. on Oct. 12 — Participants can earn points and compete in Penn State trivia to win prizes. The winners will be announced on Oct. 18.

Virtual Scrabble Do-it-Yourself Kit at 11 a.m. on Oct. 12 — Participants can create a coaster kit with Scrabble pieces. A link will be shared via Penn State Homecoming’s social media to order the kit.

Pumpkin decorating at 4 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the HUB lawn — This event will be held using a hybrid format. Beginning virtually on Oct. 10, students should submit photos of carved and decorated pumpkins to courthomecoming@psu.edu, and on Oct. 12, Homecoming will give free pumpkins and painting materials for students to use. Winners will be announced Oct. 16 via Penn State Homecoming's social media accounts.

Virtual painting class at 6 p.m. on Oct. 12 — This event includes a painting tutorial on a Penn State piece, led by a professional artist. Registration closed Sep. 30 for the event.

Virtual alumni pet contest at noon on Oct. 12 — Penn State alumni can share photos of their pets on the Penn State Homecoming Facebook page. The pet who receives the most "likes" wins the contest. The winner will be announced on Oct. 14 via Facebook.

Food drive at noon on Oct. 12 at HUB 134 — This is an in-person event that gives students an opportunity to give back to the Penn State community. Non-perishable items are encouraged to be donated.

Museum exhibit at noon on Oct. 13 at the HUB Lawn — This hybrid event will consist of a virtual history of Penn State through different memorabilia exhibits via Penn State Homecoming’s social media accounts and an in-person element which will take place on the HUB lawn.

Virtual Wire Writing at 1 p.m. on Oct. 13 — This event is for attendees to receive a free piece for wire art. Attendees can join a Zoom event with an artist who will wire write a submitted word. The link for this event will be shared via Penn State Homecoming’s social media.

Virtual competition trivia at 4 p.m. on Oct. 13 — Competitors can participate in the general trivia event via homecoming.psu.edu to earn points.

For the Glory Talent Showcase at 7 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the HUB lawn — An in-person viewing of pre-recorded performances, showcasing individuals and dance organizations at Penn State.

Virtual Stuffed Animal Do-It-Yourself Kit at 11 a.m. on Oct. 14 — This event provides a free kit for Penn State students to create their own stuffed animal. The link will be shared via Penn State Homecoming’s social media to order.

Jim Mandell’s ZoomToons virtual caricature drawing at noon on Oct. 14 — This event is for attendees to receive a free digital caricature. Attendees should join a Zoom session with an artist who will provide descriptions as to how to make the caricature. The link will be shared via Penn State Homecoming’s social media.

Power Remix virtual workout at 4 p.m. on Oct. 14 — A virtual workout class, hosted by Penn State campus recreation. A link to join will be shared via Penn State Homecoming’s social media.

Virtual alumni panel at 6 p.m. on Oct. 14 — A pre-recorded event of a panel, featuring past Honorary Grand Marshals and Grand Marshals sharing their Penn State experiences. The video will be shared via Penn State Homecoming’s social media.

Food Drive at noon on Oct. 15 at HUB 134 — This in-person event is an opportunity for the Penn State community to give back during the week of Homecoming. Similar to the first food drive, non-perishable items are encouraged to be donated.

Virtual People of Color Pep Rally hosted by the Paul Robeson Cultural Center at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 — The PRCC will commemorate Homecoming with its 4th annual PSU POC Homecoming Pep Rally. This event will include multicultural student organizations and dance clubs.

Tie-Dye Event: 11 a.m. on Oct. 16 at the HUB lawn — Students are encouraged to participate in a $5 tie-dye event where they will be able to tie-dye a piece of Homecoming merchandise, while maintaining a distance from other participants..

Homecoming Parade at 7 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Medlar Field — Due to capacity limits because of the coronavirus pandemic, this is an internal Homecoming event to commemorate the yearlong efforts of volunteers and participants through video submissions of different organizations, community groups, alumni, and others. The parade video will be shared via Penn State Homecoming’s social media. Additionally, the Guide State Forward Award winners will also be announced in the video.

Homecoming golf event at 10 a.m. on Oct. 18 at Penn State White Course — This inaugural event will conclude the week of Homecoming. Tee times will begin at 10 a.m. and go until 4 p.m.