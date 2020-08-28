Like many members of the Penn State student body, the University Park Undergraduate Association’s 15th Assembly is concerned about the coronavirus pandemic and students’ health and safety.

However, also like many in the Penn State community, representatives disagree over what measures need to be taken to protect students.

At Wednesday night’s meeting, UPUA passed a resolution pledging to raise awareness of national and local coronavirus mitigation guidelines.

But another resolution asking the university to enact a variety of virus-related policies was tabled, as representatives disagreed on whether Penn State should close on-campus housing.

By the end of the meeting, two sides had emerged.

The first, led by Noah Robertson, argued widespread infections are an inevitable result of opening a college campus, and Penn State should acknowledge that reality and close on-campus housing.

The second, often represented by Joshua Reynolds, argued that students should be able to choose whether to live on campus, and it’s fair to ask them to behave responsibly.

Meanwhile, other aspects of the resolution, like expanded mental health resources and hazard pay for student employees, appeared to have nearly unanimous support.

The first resolution, introduced by Sarah Jordan, underwent three amendments to remove language that would have associated UPUA with Penn State’s “Mask Up or Pack Up” campaign.

Representatives argued that the campaign places too much responsibility on students and tries to absolve the university of blame for facilitating students’ behavior.

The second resolution, introduced by Robertson, Lakyn Meeder and Najee Rodriguez, was more complicated.

Robertson’s resolution demanded the university close on-campus housing, reimburse tuition to reflect that most classes are online and reinstate the alternative grading scale offered to students in the spring semester.

It also condemned the coronavirus compact that students were required to sign in order to access LionPATH and expressed support for State College’s new coronavirus mitigation ordinance.

If Penn State does not shut down on-campus housing, the resolution asked that that the university test 10% of students per day instead of 1%; create public contingency plans for potential campus closure; give student workers hazard pay; create clear policies for missed work for students who contract the coronavirus; and expand online mental health resources.

Reynolds said while he agreed with much of the resolution, he strongly objected to the idea of closing on-campus housing.

He mentioned students’ mental health, students’ preferences and supporting local businesses as reasons to keep campus open.

“Outside of the UPUA, I have not encountered a single student who has told me that they want to be sent home,” Reynolds said. “Everybody I’ve talked to says they feel safe. They would like to remain on campus.”

Annmarie Rounds-Sorenson responded that students’ mental health would likely be more strongly impacted by seeing their friends get sick and potentially die from the coronavirus, and YuNa Choi argued that by closing campus now, we prevent a campus closure in the spring.

The resolution’s sponsors passionately defended their legislation as well.

“A large portion of those students who will decide to stay are the students who are choosing to do twerk circles, who are choosing to go to fraternities and they're here for the college experience,” Meeder said. “They're not here to keep themselves and the community safe.”

However, it seemed the majority of representatives agreed with Reynolds.

When Brian Schultz introduced an amendment removing the part of the resolution that asked to close on-campus housing, it passed by three votes.

After an hour of heated discussion, the assembly voted to table the bill and return to it in a later meeting, out of fear that passing it with so much internal debate would send mixed messages to Penn State administrators.

Each representative who spoke during the discussion expressed concern for students’ mental health, meaning once UPUA returns to the legislation, it will likely ask the university to expand online mental health services.

Representatives also seemed to agree that testing more than 1% of the population was necessary if campus remains open.

Other aspects of the resolution — condemning the student compact in LionPATH, creating clear public policies for potential campus closure and missed work due to the coronavirus — were never mentioned during the discussion.

