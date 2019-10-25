Many different sounds can be heard in the Pollock Rec Room — students conversing, ping pong balls bouncing and feet stomping on the Dance Dance Revolution machine.

Every Thursday at 8 p.m., the Dance Dance Maniacs, a club for Penn State students who want to step up their Dance Dance Revolution game, meet in the Pollock Rec Room to practice and eat pizza.

The dancing can go on well into the night, so as the homeworkers and ping-pongers leave, the Dance Dance Maniacs step on.

Lamar Cooley, the president, said there are three main competitions the group goes to throughout the year to show off what it’s been working on.

“One really big one is in January or February, and it’s held here in the Rec Room. People from all over the world come. Then there’s another even bigger one in Illinois, which we all travel to together,” Cooley (junior-cybersecurity) said. “There’s also a more local one, which happens once a semester.”

This semester’s competition will take place at the end of the month.

Cooley visited the Pollock Rec Room while visiting the Penn State campus for a program to explore different majors, and saw the machine every time he left from dinner.

“My friend and I gave it a try, and then it just became a routine. I found out I really liked it,” Cooley said.

Cooley usually practices every day, but increases his practice-load in the weeks leading up to a competition.

Allen Lee, the publicist of the Dance Dance Maniacs, joined the club after a more drawn-out fascination with the machine.

“I used to watch these insane YouTube videos of people playing the hardest songs in the game, and I promised myself that if I ever saw or lived near one of those machines, I would get really good at it,” Lee (sophomore-business) said. “When I got my first 99 on a song, it motivated me to keep pushing forward with it. I had been working really hard to not miss any of the notes, and I prepared for weeks by watching YouTube videos of the arrows and moving my feet to them.”

DDR has also helped the club’s secretary, Cathy Sun, to relax and meet new people.

Depending on her school workload, she adjusts the amount of time she spends practicing, but she always makes time to come to the meetings.

“I didn’t even know it was a club at first. I just thought there was a friend group who liked to do this together at night, and I was really intimidated. I remember I didn’t want people looking while I played,” Sun (junior-digital arts) said. “It has helped me become more confident though, less introverted. I can easily talk to strangers now, which isn’t really something I would have been able to do otherwise. And I’ve made a lot of friends because of it.”