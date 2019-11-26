For many students, Thanksgiving break is the perfect time to reconnect with family with good company and even better food.

But what are the best and worst Thanksgiving dishes?

According to Blake Zalar, there is no “worst” Thanksgiving dish.

“I love sweet potatoes,” Zalar (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “But you can’t go wrong with any Thanksgiving food, it’s all pretty good.”

Chris Scalies also supports potatoes, but does not like a common Thanksgiving staple.

“I’m a huge fan of mashed potatoes,” Scalies (sophomore-business administration) said. “Turkey is super overrated though, I don’t understand the hype.”

John Villella agreed that the turkey is the worst part of the Thanksgiving feast.

“My personal favorite is the cranberry sauce,” Villella (junior-political science) said. “Turkey is just way overrated.”

Also hopping on the no-bird bandwagon was Kylie McPherson.

“I really love mac and cheese at Thanksgiving,” McPherson (freshman-arts and architecture) said. “I just don’t understand why turkey is so popular, though.”

Matthew Rogers agreed with Zalar and Scalies that potatoes are the highlight of the feast.

“Mashed potatoes and gravy are the way to go on Thanksgiving,” Rogers (junior-computer science) said. “I just don’t understand the appeal of cranberry sauce though, why do people even serve it?”

Abigail Fosnocht, however, disagreed with the potato hype.

“I don’t want anything with sweet potatoes in it at the table honestly,” Fosnocht (sophomore-agriculture) said. “I do really like this homemade cherry fluff my family makes though.”

Evan Burnette said he thinks cranberry sauce should not have a place at the table, either.

“I don’t like cranberry sauce, it’s too tart for me,” Burnette (senior-physics) said.

In contrast, David Dubovik said he believes everything is good at Thanksgiving.

“I guess mashed potatoes are the best,” Dubovik (senior-mechanical engineering) said. “But there really isn’t a bad food at the table.”

Jordan White brought a new dish to the discussion.

“Personally, I really like stuffing. It soaks up all the flavors,” White (junior-secondary education) said. “Cranberry sauce can go, though.”

Shane Culp said he loves the sweeter side of the Thanksgiving feast.

“I love a good pecan pie,” Culp (junior-agriculture) said. “I really just don’t like the stuffing, though.”