The 2019 annual report from the Center for Collegiate Mental Health (CCMH) found that trends of students seeking help for depression and anxiety have plateaued, while more students are seeking help for trauma.

Benjamin Locke, the founder and executive director of CCMH and the director for Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), said data this year was used to guide institutions by creating a new metric for staffing counseling centers.

According to Locke, the center is able to use data from around 600 counseling centers nationally once it receives individual approval from the centers’ respective universities. He said each report highlights a different trend or a new measurement technique based on the findings of that year.

The report was released this January and summarizes the data that was contributed during the 2018-19 academic year.

“When the case loads of a counseling center are very high, students receive a small dose of treatment and show less improvement,” Locke said.

Thus, the Clinical Load Index, or CLI, was born.

The CLI is an online interactive tool, in which a singular institution can be compared to others in terms of a staff-to-student ratio system.

The terminology the report used to describe this is “clients per standardized counselor” per year.

According to Locke, the higher a CLI score, the more likely the institution provides urgent crisis referral services.

RELATED

The 2019 report found that schools with a high CLI score tend to have larger enrollments, as well provide fewer appointments with more days in between and significantly less improvement in depression, anxiety and distress by those receiving treatment.

Locke said that Penn State falls in the middle in terms of universities of its size. It can be categorized as slightly better than average with a score of 150-170, a scale that can reach up to 300.

“We serve about 10 percent of the student body,” Locke said. “Nationally, small schools can see much more percentage of the student body, the bigger the school, the smaller percentage they are able to serve.”

Another finding in the 2019 report is that client concerns of anxiety and depression have plateaued over the last few years.

Locke said this is the first time data has been compiled that shows growth slowing for these specific concerns. However, they are still the top two reasons students are being seen.

The frequency of trauma as a student concern is comparatively low to anxiety and depression, but has grown in the past years. Locke said this is a good thing, being that students who are going through trauma are seeking help.

CCMH at Penn State was founded in 2005 as a practice research network of counseling centers all over the country.

The CCMH aims to bring together the interests of clinicians and researches by compiling data to analyze and accurately describe mental health trends at a national level.