Purple and blue hued lighting, musical performances, a cash bar, an array of powerful speeches.

This was the scene enjoyed by the hundreds of students, guests and faculty members who gathered on Wednesday to celebrate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Forum on Black Affairs held the 45th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Banquet in the Bryce Jordan Center.

The event kicked off at 6 p.m. with a welcoming from Forum on Black Affairs Immediate Post President Carlos Wiley, a prayer led by Rev. Dr. Paul Amara, a piano solo by Dr. Alina Wang and a vocal rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" by Victoria Dorsett.

Penn State President Eric Barron took the stage following the dinner buffet to welcome participants and give an opening speech.

Barron said King embodied exactly who a great leader is – “passionate, compelling, principled.” He also discussed how in today’s political climate, it’s as important as ever to remember what the civil rights leader stood for.

“His words are as powerful today as they were more than 50 years ago,” Barron said. “Martin Luther King Jr. epitomizes a great leader. He changed the world and for this reason we hold him dear. But now we must also confront the unarmed truth in today’s alarming lunacy of marching backwards.”

Barron continued to discuss how his worries of the present are diminished by the actions of Penn State students, such as the student campaign to place banners stating “You are welcome here” around campus or UPUA's three priorities of affordability, mental health, and diversity and inclusion.

“I am worried that in our poverty of leadership, we shall continue to march backwards,” Barron said. “But I have to say, in recent discussions with students, I have seen a reason why all of us should hope.”

Two awards were given during the event. The recipient of the Humanitarian Award was Michael Phillips, the Penn State Admissions director. Two undergraduate students were recognized for the Fannie Lou Hammer and W.E.B. Du Bois Scholarship Award — Lobna Ahmed for her proposal on ending mass incarceration and Ananda Rankin for her plan to increase the number of black professionals in STEM fields.

Ella Corson, who is part of the peer advocate program at State College Area High School, was chosen by State High faculty to attend the event. As someone who has never attended the event, Corson didn’t know what to expect.

“When I walked through the doors, I was shocked by how massive this event is,” Corson said. “It’s been so fun just being here and meeting so many different people has been such a great experience.”

Corson said she was looking forward to the entertainment later in the evening, in which the Deeply Rooted Dance Theater from Chicago performed a dance routine.

Forum on Black Affairs members Nyla Holland, Haniel Tracey and Jamihl Braimah took the stage to reflect on their work as an organization and in planning this event.

“May we recognize [King's] timeless legacy that tells us we have come a long, long way in the struggle for justice, but we have a long, long way before the problem is solved,” Holland (junior - political science) said. “The work of our committee is a modest part of the struggle for justice.”

They also discussed the meaning behind the theme selected for the event: "The Story of U.S: Exposing the Unarmed Truth."

“We choose to tell the story of us, to be unyielding about the history of the United States and all involved in them, not just those that write our history books,” Tracey (junior -psychology) said. “The theme encompasses how we all have a story to tell, which is every student at Penn State, every person in the country, and also in the world.”

Nicole Melamed, who was invited to the event by her Blue Band director, said she wanted to attend because of how much King inspires her, despite it being 52 years since his death.

“He’s someone I look up to,” Melamed (junior - public relations) said. “Everything that he said is really poignant and it doesn’t stop being important just because he passed away.”

Melamed, who is white, added that she believes the country should never stop having a conversation on institutionalized racism.

“It’s especially important to have that conversation as someone that has privilege," Melamed said, "and just being at this event is a good place to start."

Closing remarks were given by Dr. Stephanie Danette Preston, the president of the Forum on Black Affairs. The event will air on WPSU Penn State at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16.