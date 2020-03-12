Penn State is canceling all education abroad programming in continental Europe for the spring semester, according to an email sent to students in these programs on Thursday.

According to the email sent by Global Programs, students are being directed to "immediately return home to their permanent address."

The cancellation is in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issuing a Warning Level 3 travel notice to avoid nonessential travel in Europe.

Students are to make arrangements to return home as soon as possible, complete an online form notifying Penn State of their travel itinerary, alert their on-side program provider's staff or host institution of their departure, notify their Penn State education abroad adviser when they return home, and follow Penn State's requirements for those returning from Level 3 countries — meaning students must self-quarantine for two weeks.

Penn State is working with students' program providers and administrators to minimize the disruption to their academic plan. The university is also working to mitigate costs associated with rebooking a flight home, according to the email.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced travel restrictions on all continental European countries. The U.S. Department of State also issued a Global Health Advisory related to the coronavirus, urging people to reconsider travel.

The World Health Organization has declared the virus a global pandemic.

Penn State announced on Wednesday all classes will be moved online until at least April 3. The university closed residence halls, and students are urged to stay at home during this time.

