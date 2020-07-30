Students, faculty and staff at Penn State's University Park campus can begin picking up select library materials at the Paterno Library entrance on Curtin Road beginning August 3.

Members of the community who are not affiliated with the university may also check out materials beginning August 3. The pick-up service will be available Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Patrons must wear a mask and display a valid PSU ID or borrowing card.

The service will not be readily available for commonwealth campuses, though timelines for reopening will vary by location.

On-campus office delivery services through university libraries for faculty, staff and graduate students will be available on August 3. Services will be limited depending on interoffice mail services' availabilities.

Physical textbooks will be available for the upcoming semester in limited quantity. University instructors are encouraging professors to use a digital alternative for their classes.