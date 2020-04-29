As a result of changes caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Penn State Interfraternity Council is planning how it will handle the upcoming summer and fall semesters.

Leonard Fontes — the vice president of communications for the IFC and a member of the Delta Chi fraternity — said the IFC executive board has and will continue to meet biweekly via Zoom throughout the summer to discuss and update proceedings as needed.

Fontes (junior-public relations) said a “vast majority” of the fraternity houses on campus have been closed, but the plans for the coming summer and fall are still uncertain.

He added it is not up to the university’s discretion to decide whether or not houses remain open. Rather, it is each fraternity’s housing company that makes the decision.

Fontes added the fraternity houses that are still open are following the social distancing guidelines outlined by the university and practicing caution as best as possible.

According to Fontes, each fraternity is being affected by the coronavirus differently in terms of finances and overall proceedings. He added the IFC is checking in and working with each chapter president in their biweekly meetings to ensure they are receiving assistance as needed.

Fontes said the Penn State IFC is also contributing to Makin’ Lemonade, a fundraiser benefiting the coronavirus relief efforts of the CDC Foundation, the Direct Relief Fund and Feeding America.

