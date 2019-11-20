In order to provide a more reliable wireless connection for all visitors at Penn State, “psu-guest” will be available on campus starting Nov. 26.

This new wireless source will replace the “attwifi” network — which is provided at every Penn State campus — by the end of 2019. Although the network will not be decommissioned until Jan. 2, 2020, guests are advised to search for “psu-guest” when trying to connect to campus WiFi, according to a press release.

Penn State IT sourced “psu-guest," along with “attwifi,” to provide wireless connection at all Penn State residence halls, the Penn Stater Hotel and the Nittany Lion Inn.

The new network will be accessible for all electronic devices and requires a two-step process to access the WiFi — selecting “psu-guest” and clicking "get connected" when prompted to do so.