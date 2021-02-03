As a way of sparking conversation within the Penn State community, State of State hosted a virtual event on Feb. 3 with guest speaker Kelly Douma-Kaelin, a dual doctoral candidate in history and women's, gender, and sexuality studies.

State of State is a student-run organization that hosts an annual spring conference to discuss the present and future of Penn State.

The event was called “The F Word," which referred to feminism. State of State’s executive director Eric Bilbrough said the purpose of the interactive webinar was to talk about “feminism and gender roles and how they play out among our generation.”

Bilbrough (senior-political science and communications arts and sciences) said State of State is looking toward conducting more virtual conversations leading up to its annual conference.

Stephanie Fleitz, State of State's community engagement director, introduced Douma-Kaelin and explained the event's purpose.

“We try to highlight issues that are important and relevant to Penn Staters in an effort to broaden their horizons,” Fleitz (sophomore-finance) said.

To start the conversation, Douma-Kaelin opened a Google Jamboard for participants to share their descriptions of “an ideal Penn Stater.”

Answers like a “football fanatic” and “social butterfly” popped up on the screen, and Douma-Kaelin commented on how none of the descriptions were aligned with one particular gender.

Douma-Kaelin then dove into the differences between sex and gender.

“Sex is more physical and biological, whereas gender is sociological,” Douma-Kaelin said. “We say that gender is constructed through the body and is what we're presenting to the world.”

To demonstrate the role of gender norms in society, Douma-Kaelin then asked the participants to describe “an ideal Penn State guy” and “an ideal Penn State girl,” to which many responded with mention to fraternities and sororities.

Douma-Kaelin identified the labels as gender norms and expectations associated with students at Penn State.

“Gender performance is this sense that gender is constructed to the things we do every day to the point that it becomes part of our personality,” Douma-Kaelin said. “It's hard to divorce the personality from the person."

From there, Douma-Kaelin explained how gender and sex can intertwine when people act in a feminine or masculine way that aligns with their expected gender norms.

To conclude, Douma-Kaelin offered advice to gender nonconforming students who want to feel more comfortable accepted within the Penn State community.

“The most important thing to feel comfortable playing with those gender presentations is to find somewhere that you can do so in a safe manner,” Douma-Kaelin said. “Find your group and your team, and then work within that team to make things more accepting.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE