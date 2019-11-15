While the Democratic candidates for 2020 have been campaigning for some time now, Penn State students in support of Pete Buttigieg are just getting started.

A small group of Penn State students who favor the South Bend Mayor have banded together to create a Penn State chapter of “Students for Pete.”

The group — which is not currently recognized by the university — started when Sarabeth Bowmaster, Jack Howard and Daniel Risser met in Professor Jessica O’Hara’s rhetoric and civic life class.

O’Hara is the lead coordinator for central Pennsylvania volunteers for Buttigieg. When Bowmaster (freshman — political science and women’s studies), Howard (freshman — biology) and Risser (freshman — political science) learned that O’Hara was active in the Buttigieg campaign, they reached out.

“It kind of came together organically,” O’Hara said.

While the group exists under O’Hara’s leadership, “it’s taken off as a student-led organization,” Howard said.

According to Risser the group is still in its beginning phases, with 12 members added to the email list and six members actively involved in canvasing in the State College area.

Besides canvassing, the group held a small event recently in which Buttigieg’s national campaign brought “The Pete Bus” to Penn State.

O’Hara noted that about twenty students attended the event, which makes her optimistic that the group has potential to grow.

The Penn State group is currently in contact with the national Buttigieg campaign, as well as Students for Pete organizations at other Big Ten schools.

They hope that once they get resources from the national campaign and are able to advertise the group to other students, they will see significant growth in membership.

Bowmaster, Howard and Risser see a place for Buttigieg’s more moderate rhetoric at Penn State.

Bowmaster said the organization has responded enthusiastically to Buttigieg’s recent emphasis on centrism as it will make it easier for him to “unify” Americans.

But that same centrism has made it difficult for the group to recruit other Penn State students to their cause.

“Many of the democrats at Penn State here on campus do identify [with] more progressive candidates,” Risser said, like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

To expand their membership, the current members of the organization have been focusing on reaching out to students who identify as more moderate Democrats instead — and hope that as the primary process continues, more students will become interested in Buttigieg.

Buttigieg’s recent rise in the polls in Iowa has been encouraging for the members, and Bowmaster says she’s seen more enthusiasm when canvassing as Buttigieg’s national profile has increased.

Risser said the group’s ultimate goal is to “get people out to vote for Pete,” and to spread his values throughout their community.