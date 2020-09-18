Many mental health advocates agree the stigma around mental health can create a dangerous barrier, leading many to avoid seeking help out of fear that getting help is unusual.

Caitlin Allen, secretary of Penn State mental health advocacy club DMAX, said this is something her organization is looking to change.

“There's nothing wrong with getting help,” Allen (senior-biology) said.

September is recognized as suicide prevention month and marks a time for spreading awareness and having open conversations about mental health.

According to statistics from the suicide prevention organization SAVE, “suicide is the second leading cause of death in the world” for those between the ages of 15 and 24.

Though having one month to open people's eyes to mental health awareness is enough for some people, Allen believes only having one specific month is not enough time to spread awareness.

“It should be talked about every day,” Allen said. “You are all worthy of help.”

President of DMAX Christa Torchia also feels there should be more than one month to talk about mental health and raise awareness.

“There are so many communities that understand you,” Torchia (junior-psychology neuroscience) said. “Almost everyone has a story of their own.”

Bridget Stack, the executive chair of the Lift the Mask Club shared advice on how to better recognize suicidal behavior.

“The biggest way to watch out for suicidal behavior is to be observant,” Stack (senior-kinesiology) said. “Most people will be able to notice when something is off with a family member or friend and should talk to them about them. The worst thing you can do is make a person feel like they are alone.”

The founder of Lift the Mask Club Nick Corona explained how last year the club focused and advocated for suicide prevention month.

Last year, the club worked with organizations like the Quell Foundation, Lift The Mask’s parent organization, to offer more resources to those who might need them.

“We were able to connect with various hotlines in case someone needs it,” Corona said.

A volunteer hotline counselor for Centre Helps, Kathryn King explained how the non-profit has already started to raise money for suicide prevention awareness by holding a fundrasier called “Centre Helps Has Your Back.”

On Aug. 22, Centre Helps volunteers skydived to raise money for suicide prevention.

“Each participant raises $2,400 to reflect the 24 hours a day the Lifeline is available to provide support to our community,” King (senior-biology) said.

Allen, King and Corona all agreed on one thing: mental health and suicide are subjects that need to be discussed more often.

They said whether someone is struggling or not, asking, “How are you doing?” can truly turn someone's life around.

Taylor Suzenski, social media director of DMAX shared powerful advice to those struggling with their mental health.

“...I like to say to people, it's not going to get better today. It probably won't tomorrow,” Suzenski (senior-engineering science) said. “It might not even be next week next month, but it will eventually get better.”

Penn State offers Counseling and Psychological Services and has a 24/7 Crisis Line, which is 1-877-229-6400.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255 and is also available 24/7.