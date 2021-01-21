Many Americans felt like they faced one of the most shocking moments in United States history on Wednesday, Jan. 6 when supporters of former President Donald Trump unlawfully entered the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

The rioters, after clashing with police, caused Congress members to evacuate while they were in the process of certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral college win in the 2020 presidential election.

According to Michael Berkman, Penn State political science professor and director of the McCourtney Institute for Democracy, there were two main factors that led to the storming of the nation’s Capitol. He said the first was the president’s unfounded claims about election fraud.

“The president and many of his party have promoted the idea that the election was rigged before the election, that if he lost it was only because of voting irregularities,” Berkman said. “As recently as the other day, he said that he won in a landslide.”

In the 62 election fraud cases that have been brought to court, only one had a positive outcome for Trump. Berkman said Trump and his other party leaders continued telling lies to Trump supporters about the election.

“[The president’s supporters] seem to be acting on that idea that [the election] was stolen from them. If it's stolen, then what choice do you have but to try to get it back through whatever means necessary?” Berkman said.

Christopher Beem, a Penn State political science professor and the managing director of the McCourtney Institute for Democracy, said the events on Jan. 6 marked the first time that an attack on American democracy had been “encouraged by the words and actions of the president.”

“From the beginning of Donald Trump's presidency, there has been this ongoing relentless effort to undermine democratic processes, undermine democratic norms [and] undermine the values and the norms of behavior that are necessary to sustain a democracy,” Beem said.

According to Berkman, the Trump-supporting groups that stormed the Capitol Building were united in their goal of attempting to reverse the outcome of the election, but some groups had intentions to do more than just overturn the results.

Berkman said there were extremists who entered the Capitol dressed in full body armor and military apparel, some of whom were seeking out lawmakers and fighting with police.

While not every person who entered the Capitol had violent intentions, Berkman said, they were willing to go along with the more extreme factions due to being spurred on by the words of Trump, the president’s allies and other elected officials.

“There are extremist elements throughout on both sides of the political spectrum and susceptibility to violence on both sides,” Berkman said. “I think the difference is the way that on the right, it has been sort of accepted as a kind of routine politics.”

Penn State political science professor Amy Linch attributed Trump’s appeals to populism as the reason his supporters went to such lengths to attempt to overturn results.

Linch said it was through a last-minute effort where some of Trump’s supporters began labeling former Vice President Mike Pence a “traitor” for refusing to go along with Trump's proposal of denying certification of the electoral college results — something Pence couldn’t legally do.

“Liberal democracies are based on procedures and mechanisms that establish what people's rights are, what their obligations are, and they provide a process of verification and accountability,” Linch said. “What [populist] politics do is bypass all of those things and turn it into just a game of identity.”

Linch said many of those who believe Trump’s claims about election fraud don’t share a common reality with those who have different political views. According to Linch, the only way to move closer to a common reality is to engage with them moving forward.

Linch believes with Trump out of office, the country’s attention can shift to other issues such as economic inequality and climate change.

“If our attention gets shifted to actually having those problems dealt with, then that will kind of lead people away from their fear and anxiety and into a more receptive state,” Linch said. “We can just start to share a reality again.”