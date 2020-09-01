With reduced service in effect this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Centre Area Transportation Authority bus system is different than usual.

Both the Blue and White Loops are not running during the semester.

However, two free, on-campus routes are still running: the Red and Green Links.

The Red Link will take students from west campus all the way to Innovation Park, the location of the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center and the Mount Nittany Medical Center.

The majority of the stops are alongside Curtin Road, with other stops at the Pattee and Paterno Library by West Halls, East Halls, the Visual Arts and Forum buildings, and the Bryce Jordan Center, which also serves as a location for coronavirus testing.

Service for the Red Link will run from 4:45 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday. There is no CATA service on Sunday.

The Green Link will also follow a similar route, stopping alongside Curtin Road as well.

However, instead of going to Innovation Park, the route will loop around the Walker and Westgate buildings, with the Westgate building being the closest bus stop to downtown.

Service for the Green Link will run from 4:45 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

What to do if you get the coronavirus at Penn State As Penn State students began returning to campus this past weekend, some students and commun…

The best routes for getting directly downtown to various locations such as the Schlow Library are the HU and HM Toftrees lines.

These lines do charge $2.20 one-way, however.

To get even further from campus, such as the Walmart on North Atherton Street, Vairo Blvd (V) will be the quickest route, with the Target, Homegoods, Dicks, Wegmans and Michaels being best accessed by using the Martin Street/Aaron Drive (N) route.

These routes both cost $2.20 as well, and the wait for them from an on-campus location may vary.

The app “myStop” allows one to track selected bus routes and see what the planned arrival times for each stop are.

Of course, students can also use Uber or Lyft to get around, offering a more expensive, but likely quicker and more direct route to locations around the State College area.

All CATA riders are required to wear masks, as well as those riding in Uber or Lyft.

Visit CATA’s website to view all changes to its bus services this semester.