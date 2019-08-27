With the fall semester beginning at University Park and summer slowly slipping away, students are looking forward to more than just taking classes five days a week.

Penn Staters are highly anticipating the 2019 football season, with many students saying it is the best part of fall.

The Nittany Lions will kick off on Saturday, Aug. 31 against Idaho, in the home opener of the 2019 season at Beaver Stadium.

Jeanette Debek said she is looking forward to getting closer with her friends this semester, as well as making new ones.

“There are so many things I can do with them this year, like going to football games and dancing at THON,” Debek (sophomore-public relations) said.

Another popular thing mentioned was concerts, specifically the Jonas Brothers making their return to State College on Sep. 4 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Other notable concerts this semester include:

• Jason Aldean on Sep. 21

• Shinedown on Sep. 28

• The Chainsmokers with 5 Seconds of Summer on Sep. 29

• Illenium on Oct. 3

• Twenty One Pilots on Oct. 18

Lauren Dempsey is a senior this fall, and said she is looking forward to everything happening at the Bryce Jordan Center, including concerts, basketball games and wrestling matches.

“The only few hours I’m not too excited for there is graduation day, but wanting to be at Penn State forever must mean I really love it,” Dempsey (senior-public relations) said.

Students are also looking forward to fall sports, including basketball, hockey, volleyball and soccer.

Other students are looking forward to the opportunity of seeking out job and internship opportunities through networking.

Kyleigh Graham, a THON captain, said she wants to use this year to find ways to develop professionally before graduating in the spring.

Graham (senior-marketing) said she plans to leave a lasting impact on the University Park campus and attend every game, concert and activity she can before graduating.

Some students talked about their goals of raising money to dance in THON and joining new organizations to be more involved with the annual 46-hour dance marathon.

“I’m actually joining another THON organization this year to help my friend raise money so she can dance,” Dempsey said.

Fall weather was another thing mentioned by students, including those who come from warmer states.

Marissa Kowalski said she is looking forward to all things fall-related including pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin picking and carving, sweaters, UGG boots and cooler weather.

“I can’t wait to carve pumpkins with my roommates and see the leaves change color,” Kowalski (senior-biology) said. “It gets so pretty up here in Happy Valley.”

The fall semester is shaping up to be an exciting start to a year for students, with everyone looking forward to something they are a part of.