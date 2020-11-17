It’s the season of giving, and despite the coronavirus pandemic, Penn State’s Office of Student Activities is still hosting its annual Thanksgiving food drive.

Bema Amponsah, a service and leadership graduate assistant for student activities, spearheaded the drive this year and said usually the drive collects goods for Thanksgiving meals, such as potatoes and cranberry sauce.

Amponsha (graduate-higher education) said this year, though, the organization is collecting gift cards that will be distributed to organizations such as the State College Area School District, Faith Centre, Interfaith Human Services, Park Forest Day Nursery and Bellefonte School District.

The organizers hope to help over 300 families in the Penn State community.

“A lot of organizations and clubs across campus have really supported us, and I’m really grateful for that,” Amponsah said, “but I know the people we will be giving these cards to are extremely grateful because we make a difference to these families each year.”

Crystal Foster, an administrative support assistant for Penn State’s Student Engagement Programs, said the drive is more important now than ever.

“I think [the drive is] going to play a significant part in our community’s families that need that additional support, especially during this time of COVID-19,” Foster said. “I think it’s amazing, and it’s also been great to kind of see support that we’ve already gotten.”

Jessica Oknefski, also an administrative support assistant for Student Engagement Programs, reflected on the community’s involvement in the drive.

“We’ve had so many people come in just today, and this is day one of the drive, so I’m really excited to see how many more people will get involved throughout the week,” Oknefski said. “I’m just really proud of how the community is still coming together during these times to help all the families around.”

Anyone who wishes to donate a $20 gift card to Walmart, Giant, Weis or Wegmans can take it to the HUB-Robeson Center room 103 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday, Nov. 19.

Jordan Clark, who volunteered to collect the gift cards, urged everyone to donate.

“I’ve only been here for a couple hours and I’ve seen a ton of people come in and drop off gift cards. I think it’s great. There are a lot of people we are able to help out, and I think that anyone who can [donate] should,” Clark (senior-telecommunications) said.

