The current technology for testing the bacteria levels in blood — a process often used by doctors when prescribing antibiotics — are slow and often require expert monitoring or expensive equipment, according to a Penn State news release. But new research from Penn State faculty may be able to change that.

A team led by Aida Ebrahimi, an assistant professor of electrical engineering, developed an electrochemical sensor to make the antibiotic susceptibility testing simpler, less expensive and more portable, the release said.

According to the release, the newly developed sensors circumvent common problems in antibiotic susceptibility testing, such as blood’s opacity, making it too difficult to detect bacteria. Additionally, unlike some electromagnetic testing methods, Ebrahimi and her team’s sensor does not require adding a redox-active reagent to the blood samples.

“We developed a redox-active crystal, called RZx, using a simple electrodeposition method which only uses organic components,” Ebrahimi said in the release.

Ebrahimi said the method is “low cost,” “very safe” and “environmentally friendly," and the sensors her team developed could also be used to test food quality, or to monitor water purity levels.

Additionally, Ebrahimi said in the release her team is “looking into expanding the work” into “other microbial pathogens, such as fungi.” This research could lead to “smart wound dressing or smart catheters,” areas where bacterial infections pose “big problems,” according to Ebrahimi.

Ebrahimi’s paper was coauthored by Adam Bolotsky, a graduate student in materials science and engineering; electrical engineering graduate students Ritvik Muralidharan, Derrick Butler and William Murray; Kayla Root, an undergraduate in biochemistry and molecular biology; and Zhiwen Liu, professor of electrical engineering, according to the release.

The paper, “Organic redox-active crystalline layers for reagent-free electrochemical antibiotic susceptibility testing (ORACLE-AST),” was published in the journal Biosensors and Bioelectronics.