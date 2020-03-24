Penn State President Eric Barron said graduation for spring 2020 will be conducted in two phases during a virtual town hall for students and parents Tuesday afternoon.

“The first phase will grant the degree and the second will be a physical celebration of success with your peers,” Barron said.

Barron suggested a possible virtual ceremony, displaying names of the graduates on the screen, but that is not confirmed.

This will later be followed by an event in which students can come together, possibly months after the original commencement ceremony was scheduled.

Many students reached out to administration and expressed their desire and willingness to come back for a physical ceremony even if it were to occur months later.

Degrees will still be given as soon as they are earned, ensuring graduating students’ eligibility to apply for fall jobs.

Penn State moved all classes online for the spring semester and announced plans to postpone commencement last Wednesday in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

