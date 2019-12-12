Penn State student Mikayla Day described the officers and members of the Breath of Life Club a “close-knit” group with a mission to help improve the lives of those suffering from terminal illness or chronic pain.

Day (sophomore-English and psychology) is the current president of the club, but she has been involved with the group since last year. She said she was encouraged to join by the founder of the club — Josh Pezzulo — but has since come to value her experiences with the group.

Day explained Breath of Life seeks to achieve its collective goal by visiting with the residents of Juniper Village, an assisted living facility in Centre County. The officers set the goal of visiting twice a month, but members of the club are permitted and encouraged to go any time they can.

“It’s heartwarming, you know? A lot of the people there are suffering from chronic or terminal illnesses, and it’s really cool going there and seeing their faces light up because they love when young people walk in there,” Day said. “I don’t know how to word it, but it’s just about being a part of something bigger than yourself.”

While visiting Juniper Village, Day said the members of the club organize a variety of activities for the residents, including movie days, yoga lessons, crafts and walks outside around the facility.

She added that, in the past, student performers from the group have put on shows to entertain the residents. Likewise, student athletes have given presentations about their involvement in Penn State sports, bringing in their helmets or other equipment to showcase.

Beyond this, Day said club members will also interview the residents in a project they refer to as “My Life Stories.” In doing this, members have the chance to talk with the residents and learn about a variety of aspects of their lives — topics ranging from early childhood to current interests.

To make full use of the information obtained from these discussions, the club members also pass word of the residents’ interests on to Juniper Village faculty so that they can better plan activities that the residents will be interested in.

With the goal of bringing “smiles to the faces of Juniper residents,” Day said she feels the group’s efforts have been successful so far. Day said one of Juniper Village’s faculty members has even told them of residents who have approached her asking when the group will be back.

Current Breath of Life treasurer Basel Karim — who has held the position since the group’s foundation — said he has found his experience with the organization to be meaningful.

“[Volunteering] is something I really like to do,” Karim (senior-biochemistry and chemistry) said. “It doesn’t require a lot of effort, and it’s just nice to have a conversation with someone.”

Before Day was acting president of the group, Pezzulo (senior-chemical engineering) was the driving force behind the club. He said he created the organization due to the experiences that his grandmother and grandfather had just before their death.

Pezzulo said that while his grandmother died with family and all of the resources she needed around her, his grandfather had quite the opposite death.

“When he was on his deathbed, my mom went down to go see him, and she found him covered in his own feces, level of consciousness just completely out of it. They were just atrocious conditions,” he said. “Seeing how that affected my family and the whole dichotomy of how two people could have such drastically different end-of-life experiences kind of shook me. I had a philosophical awakening and I was like, ‘I want to do something, I need to do something.’”

After having witnessed this, Pezzulo first spoke with professor of public health Chris Calkins to gain information about healthcare in general. He also met with the club’s current adviser — Lisa Kitko from the College of Nursing — to see what he could do to improve the lives of elderly individuals in care homes and how a club could go about completing this goal.

Once Pezzulo had formed the original executive board, the group began working to complete Penn State’s club foundation requirements, got in contact with Juniper Village about volunteering and marketed the club to the student population.

The club was officially founded in September 2017, Pezzulo’s sophomore year. As a senior this year, he said he wanted to find someone else to take over management of the club so that it can continue even when he has graduated.

“I wanted somebody who was passionate about the club,” he said. “[Day] was one of, if not the most active member at the time, and I figured she would benefit from the leadership experience, so I asked her and she accepted.”

Although he has since stepped down from the president position, Pezzulo still volunteers at Juniper Village and provides the group with guidance through a “hands-off” approach.

Given his experience as an officer, Karim similarly commented that he has stayed in his position to help guide the current executive board in their new roles.

“I hope that the club sustains in a way that is close to its roots, but also in a way people can have fun with it,” Karim said.

Day said that although there have been some complications as a result of a complete change in the officer board roles — with the exception of Karim as treasurer — she has not had a difficult time coming into the position because of Pezzulo’s previous foundational work.

“Josh did a really good job of organizing everything,” she said. “Honestly, it was really easy for me to take on the position because he had everything laid out.”

In the future, Day said she would like to see members visit Juniper Village more frequently and find new means of transportation to make this possible for the group. Additionally, she would also like to see an increase in the number of members overall.

Pezzulo added that he hopes the group will eventually expand its volunteering to hospitals and rehabilitation centers, as well as have more members become certified dementia practitioners — an opportunity provided by the faculty at Juniper Village.

He said he would also like to inform the residents about healthcare and how to ensure they are not being taken advantage of financially — a common problem in the elderly community.

Overall, Pezzulo said his efforts with Breath of Life have done a great deal in shaping his college experience.

“Building a connection with these people and being able to impact them in a positive way [is] easily the thing I am most proud of at Penn State,” Pezzulo said. “Without a doubt.”