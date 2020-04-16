New Student Orientation, the summer orientation program designed for incoming freshmen and transfer students at all of Penn State's campuses, will be delivered remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Director of Student Orientation and Transition Programs Dan Murphy.

This will be done to continue the need for physical distancing during the pandemic, Murphy said. Penn State has also canceled all in-person summer classes, extending the remote learning period.

The original registration date for orientation has been delayed until the week of April 20, when students can then begin making reservations to begin their virtual orientation experience based on their starting semester, campus of enrollment and college of enrollment, according to Murphy.

Once students are physically able to return to campus, Penn State staff will plan an expanded Welcome Experience to help new students continue to acclimate to Penn State, Murphy said.

Freshmen who have accepted their offer of admission and completed the ALEKS Math Assessment will be invited via email to make their reservation for virtual orientation.

Transfer students will receive an email to make their reservation for orientation after they accepted their offer of admission to Penn State. Transfer students are not required to attend orientation, but the university strongly encourages them to participate.

New international students will be able to meet and connect with staff in the Office of Global Programs as they navigate the transition to Penn State.

