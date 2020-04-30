Gap years and semesters are hardly new concepts, yet some Penn State students typically seem disinterested in these educational approaches.

As Penn State’s Maymester and both summer sessions are set for remote learning amid the coronavirus pandemic, concerns about off-campus education continuing in the fall have entered many students’ minds. Penn State said it will make a decision about the fall 2020 semester by June 15.

Regardless, students have expressed a variety of reasons for why they would rather endure digital lectures in the fall.

“I would ride the course and continue learning from remote locations, just because I fear waiting could delay getting a job,” student Joel Vardon said. “I’ve been preparing to graduate in the spring [of 2021] and I don’t want to do anything to throw that off, no matter the circumstances.”

Vardon (junior-supply chain and information systems) has expressed that though he is not fond of his online course load, the courses in his major have been surprisingly useful. As options such as community colleges and virtual universities become appealing to some, Vardon said he prefers the quality instruction of Penn State’s faculty.

“I feel that the professors and the Smeal College of Business are such a great value and resources that they trump any potential benefits that I would get at an online college,” Vardon said.

Across other majors, students note that though they lack hands-on teaching, a delayed graduation is not much of an option. Student Anna Mansfield will continue with Zoom lectures, even if they may not prepare her as well for a career of working with children as on-campus classes would.

Given her professional aspirations, Mansfield (junior-elementary and early childhood education) has learned that many of her upper level courses that meet Penn State’s graduation requirements are not offered by online universities. Even without her essential in-person instruction, Mansfield sees no other option.

“I probably would [take classes] just to stay on track, but it definitely will be challenging,” Mansfield said. “I’m supposed to be student teaching in a classroom next year, and that’s where I get my experience to prepare for my own classroom.”

Still, there are those pursuing degrees in majors where Penn State’s campus is essential for learning. Student Chris Hess is among those who would rather return to campus before paying tuition again.

Hess (junior-broadcast journalism) said he dreams of working in sports reporting one day, but to position himself for employment upon graduation, he will need a portfolio that encompasses a career in sports coverage at Penn State. Without athletics, Hess sees no point in enrolling for the fall.

“I’m planning on taking a semester off if those are the cards that we’re dealt with,” Hess said. “To keep myself busy, I would still like to be able to live in my apartment in State College to look for a job or internship in the area.”

Despite the current absence of athletics, Hess sees a silver lining during this crisis. In the event that Penn State does continue remote learning in the fall, Hess envisions a chance to experience life after Penn State prior to graduation.

“It would be nice to get a taste of the post grad life, not having classes and just having a job or an internship for the time being,” Hess said. “I think it’ll actually be a blessing in the long run, personally. I’d like to show that I didn’t lay around and do nothing and that I was productive."

Though individuals’ graduations hinge on their degrees, younger students like Harsh Gupta’s enrollment could be influenced by grading. After Penn State enacted alternative grading options for the spring 2020 semester, some students want Penn State to continue offering alternative grading if classes remain online.

However, according to Penn State's remote learning website, grading methodology will "revert to its typical form for the summer 2020 semester, with students receiving a letter grade for most courses."

Though Gupta (sophomore-electrical engineering) has yet to decide on fall enrollment, he said he believes he is not alone in that academics will be the deciding factor for many students.

“Depending on how the grading of each semester works out, that would be something very important for me,” Gupta said.

Whatever academic choices individuals would make in a hypothetical online fall semester, there are many students who agree a return to University Park is the desired outcome. If in-person teaching is deemed safe, students like Hess will return as they do every August.

“Absolutely nothing would change,” Hess said. “I would treat it just like I was going back for another school year.”