Thursday evening, "Racing Towards Clear Waters," an initiative dedicated to activism for clean water and sustainable water systems worldwide, drew numerous undergraduate students to Penn State’s Thomas Building for a lively discussion on the fight for drinkable water.

Over 50 students huddled into the 38-capacity room for a public brainstorm about how Penn State students can get involved in activism for clean water and the aiding of those in need of clean water. Students formed groups and scribbled their ideas onto neon post-it notes, binding together to find different ways to solve the ongoing water crisis in Africa.

The "Racing Towards Clear Water" initiative was co-founded by freshmen Olivia Cordano, Patrick Elisii, Erica Mi and Alexander Kedzierski - a group of students who found their shared passion through activism surrounding the "war against thirst" in Africa.

The organization focuses on improving the water conditions in Mozambique and spreading awareness concerning the uncleanly conditions faced by Mozambicans daily, according to Kedzierski (freshman-biomedical engineering).

Cordano (freshman-labor and employment relations), a co-founder of the initiative, reasoned that spreading awareness throughout the Penn State community will in turn have a larger impact on their advocated cause.

“The initiative is about how we can make drinking water visceral to students in State College,” Cordano said. “We want to see how we can help them from here and find our importance.”

The team began the public discourse event with a presentation informing the student audience on Mozambique and the statistics concerning the country’s present-day death rates, lack of water access and other data the group is hoping to change with its conservation efforts.

Following the presentation, the initiative provided the room with eight global industries, and asked students a question to encourage participation in their activism efforts: “How can we use this industry to deliver clean water to people who don’t have a sustainable source?”

Each student provided a plethora of answers for each industry, suggesting ideas such as educate through awareness campaigns and building aqueducts to transfer water from lakes and reservoirs.

Elisii (freshman-computer science), another founder of the initiative, encouraged the students to foster "out-of-the-box" ideas to inspire possible change throughout the community on-campus.

“We’re here to think of solutions on how to get these people clean water,” Elisii said. “Think small. Think big. Think everything.”

The initiative held the meeting with a sole message for the Penn State student community: "We, as Penn State students, can have an impact."

Mi (freshman-information sciences and technology) wants students to connect their everyday water usage to the sentiments present in their initiative, and use this to fuel future activism on the subject.

“The next time you’re at a water fountain, we want you to think about this initiative,” Mi said. “We want you to think of the people in Mozambique who don’t have that, and reflect on it.”