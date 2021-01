Pattee Library and Paterno Library have resumed regular in-semester hours with the start of spring classes, Penn State announced Friday.

The libraries will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

The hours of operation for all other University Libraries at all campuses are linked to the Penn State University Libraries' website.

