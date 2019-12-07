Beginning the summer 2020 semester, Penn State will implement a “grade forgiveness” policy, meaning students are able to have certain grades removed from their calculated grade point average (GPA).

Students who received either a D or an F in a class will be able to retake the course, attempt to receive a better grade, and have the failed class removed from their GPA calculation. Students can only request for grade forgiveness after they have retaken the course and received a better grade.

The original grade will still appear on the student's transcript, and the policy will not affect other consequences of the original grade, such as not making the dean’s list.

The policy will also apply to courses taken before its implementation.

Only a maximum of 12 credits can be forgiven. The policy does not apply to alumni.

According to the policy website, the goal of the policy is to allow students the opportunity to “actively improve their academic standing.”

Once it is implemented, Penn State encourages interested students to speak with their academic advisers about requesting grade forgiveness.