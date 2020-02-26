Graduate student Sofia Sheikh is leading a research project titled “Breakthrough Listen,” which aims to discover extraterrestrial life from across the stars.

Breakthrough Listen started while Sheikh (graduate-astrobiology) was an undergraduate student at the University of California Berkeley.

The project, which is funded by entrepreneur Yuri Milner and has a budget of $100 million, took about three years. This included months of going over data and narrowing down the field of where to search.

To start, she uses photometry, which is a process used to discover exoplanets, or planets outside our solar system.

“Photometry just means ‘measuring of light’ — it's when we point a telescope at a [star] and see how it changes in brightness over time. If everything is lined up just right, we'll see the star get dimmer every time the [exo]planet passes between us and the star in its orbit,” Sheikh said.

Her belief is that advanced extraterrestrial life may have discovered Earth by the same method researchers here use, but just from their own planet. Since only certain parts of the night sky could see the Earth from other planets, just as we can’t see everything there is out there, Sheikh focuses on the Earth Transit Zone — the area where the Earth can be seen from elsewhere.

Next, after narrowing down the night sky and where to look, Sheikh looks for radio sources that may be coming from beyond.

“I was looking for radio transmitters — like radar, cell towers, GPS satellites here on Earth — transmitting at a single frequency,” Sheikh said, “Single frequencies are nice because there's nothing natural in space that produces them — we know that they have to come from technology.”

MORE STATE COLLEGE NEWS

A factor that she takes into account is that any alien civilization that can be found would have to be relatively around the same level of advancement as humanity. If too primitive, there would be no way to detect them, and if too advanced, we may not even be able to interpret their futuristic technology.

“If the [extraterrestrials] didn't know about radio yet, we wouldn't see them, of course,” Sheikh said, “and if the [extraterrestrials were] way older than us, it's possible that they would have moved on to something more technologically advanced than radio waves for communication — but we have to work with our current best guess.”

Although this was not something she always wanted to do, Sheikh is glad that she hopped aboard on the project.

“I've grown to like it more because it's a really unique challenge, and allows me to look at many different facets of astronomy all at once as I try to come up with new projects and ideas,” Sheikh said.

Jason Wright, a Penn State professor of astronomy and astrophysics, serves as Sheikh’s adviser, and he spoke highly of her role in the project.

“Sheikh has an outstanding work ethic, this is a project she’s been working on as an undergraduate since she was at UC Berkley, and she’s contributed a lot to the field, not just in this project, but with other projects she’s done, thinking about the best ways to look for radio signatures,” Wright said.

Wright said he believes that Breakthrough Listen serves a very important role. He said he admires the effort put into it.

“The main goal of Breakthrough Listen is to perform the most sensitive search ever for signs of extraterrestrial technology,” Wright said, “I am interested in working with them because they are the biggest search that has ever happened, and I think they’re thinking really broadly about all the different ways that we could detect signs of extraterrestrial life”

With so many different searches by various groups, Wright believes that only positives can come from the search beyond.

“There’s a lot of work to do, lots of things to look for,” Wright said. “We want as many people working on it as we can, and I think it’s great the way Breakthrough Listen has created a place [and] a community where we can all share ideas and work together even as we do different projects.”