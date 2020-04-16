Further details regarding Penn State's first virtual commencement have been released.

Penn State's Class of 2020 will have its virtual commencement at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, according to a Penn State News release.

The ceremony will be livestreamed and will be available internationally here.

The university said it is still committed to holding in-person celebrations at later dates.

The virtual commencement will include traditional ceremonial components such as formal remarks and conferral of degrees for undergraduate and graduate students at all of Penn State's campuses, according to the release.

After the ceremony concludes, those watching may view custom webpages created for each college and campus. These webpages will also include individual student recognition and shareable digital slides.

All graduates are encouraged to post photos of their in-home celebrations and pictures of them in cap and gown on social media using the hashtag #PSUgrad.

On April 6, Penn State sent an email to all graduating seniors announcing graduation will be held virtually on May 9 due to the coronavirus.

