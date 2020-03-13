University Park Campus Recreation facilities, programs and services will be closed until April 6, according to a press release.

Campus recreation closed at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 13.

The temporary closure includes the Intramural Building, White Building, Hepper Fitness Center at Recreation Hall, McCoy Natatorium and West Fields.

Access to the Stone Valley Outdoor Recreation Area will continue. However, Campus Recreation operations and offices will be closed, as well, according to the release.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE