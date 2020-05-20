The planned "conservation work" to University Park's Nittany Lion Shrine has been delayed, according to a Penn State news release.
Visitors to the Nittany Lion Shrine on Monday may have noticed that a fence had been blockin…
The planned "conservation work" to University Park's Nittany Lion Shrine has been delayed, according to a Penn State news release.
Visitors to the Nittany Lion Shrine on Monday may have noticed that a fence had been blockin…
Erin Hogge is a cops reporter for The Daily Collegian. She is a junior studying digital and print journalism and history.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
We can list the ordering and take out for your restaurant here.
Click here to send us your information.
Penn State Room: (814) 238-2252
College Ave. store open 9:00am until 6:00pm daily
Groceries, Health and Beauty, Apparel +Take out Deli Made to Order
Downtown Market: (814) 861-3530
Allen Street is open 8:00am until 8:00pm Mon. Though Sat. & 9:00am until 4:00pm on Sundays
Groceries, Health and Beauty + Take out Deli, Beer and Wine
Grocery Delivery available 8:00am until 8:00pm