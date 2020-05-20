The planned "conservation work" to University Park's Nittany Lion Shrine has been delayed, according to a Penn State news release.

The work will now begin June 1 due to expected rain and will last for approximately three weeks. During that time, no visitors will be allowed into the fenced-off area.

The lion — a gift of the class of 1940 — will receive repairs to its right ear, which has been damaged four times. It will also undergo repairs to some of its claws and will be cleaned and treated.

McKay Lodge Art Conservation Laboratory, based in Oberlin, Ohio, will complete the work. Workers will follow all necessary federal, state and local coronavirus protocols.

