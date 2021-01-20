In years past, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service has given students a chance to give back to their community in a hands-on way. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, leaders and participants sat in breakout rooms and gave back in another way.

On Monday, the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Student Committee held its annual Day of Service for MLK Day. The event set out to teach students the value of service and to reimagine service amid the pandemic.

In lieu of social distancing restrictions, the event was held over Zoom and the acts of service were remote.

R’Asya Philbert, the Day of Service director for the committee, said the committee spent months planning the event to make it work in a new format.

“For a long time over this summer, we were trying to figure out what is service if you’re not going somewhere,” Philbert (senior-biology) said.

Philbert said the committee used the website “Zooniverse” to find ways to be of service to the community. The acts of service consisted of transcribing historical notes and participating in research projects with varying topics.

“We tried to find online resources to bring the community to us,” Philbert said. “Most of the work [Zooniverse wants] done isn’t able to be done by themselves. They’re posting it on this website so that other people — if they have the free time — can help them out to complete the projects.”

Kristen Byrne, a team leader for the event, said she expected the shift to be “awkward,” but that it shouldn’t bar their fun.

“We all know how awkward Zoom can be, so our job also is to encourage people to break that awkwardness — to break that barrier and just have a good time,” Byrne (senior-drawing and painting) said.

Byrne believes that even though the event was virtual, the team leaders planned to bring the same effort they would any other year.

“This year it’s not a full day event, it’s just a two hour event, so it’s definitely different,” Byrne said. “But the meanings behind everything, the level of enthusiasm and the excitement all of the team leaders have for the event, has not wavered from it being in person to online.”

Daniel Gizaza, a team leader for the past two years, also believes this year is different, but should still provide the same quality Day of Service as years before.

“It’s gonna be a learning curve in a way. It’s gonna seem odd at first. But I do believe that since the way it’s been run in the past — how effective it has been — I think it should still be a good opportunity,” Gizaza (senior-marketing) said.

The theme of the event was “Radical Revolutions: Speaking the Language of the Unheard,” and during the event there was a game that engaged students on what they thought the theme meant.

Heidy Canales, a member of the Day of Service subcommittee, helped organize games for the event.

“We’re gonna be talking about the events that have gone on this past year and how that has shaped our lives. So we’re gonna be talking about a lot of words like protest, riots [and] what it means to be an activist,” Canales (junior-public relations) said.

The game resembled the game “telephone” where a message is passed down through the group and one person at the end guesses what the message is after it has gone through everyone.

In the Day of Service version, one person received a theme to draw, and then others guessed what the theme was and completed their own drawing.

Byrne believes that through the event, acts of service took on a new form.

“We are helping people connect digitally,” Byrne said. “Whether it’s through transcribing historical things or helping out people in another country, we’re basically trying to connect everyone, which when you really look at it, is service.”

Philbert echoed Bryne’s sentiments.

“I think another thing specific for Day of Service this year is that service is not always what you think it is or what you think it should look like,” Philbert said.

Randi Youboty, an attendee at the event, believes service is up to a person, and that so long as you do something for someone else or for yourself, it’s service.

“Service is what you make it,” Youboty (junior-biobehavioral health) said.

Philbert said service is a chance to always be there for someone.

“I really like the saying, ‘MLK day is a day on, not a day off,’” Philbert said. “You can always be doing for someone else, and I think that’s a big part of who I am.”