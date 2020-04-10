At a virtual town hall for graduate students on Thursday, Senior Associate Dean Michael Verderame announced that Penn State is scheduled to mail diplomas to the Class of 2020 on June 22.

Students who need documentation before June 22 can get a letter of certification from the university once they complete all of the requirements for their degree, Verderame said.

Verderame stressed that although diplomas are scheduled to be mailed on June 22, the future is uncertain and that date may need to change.

